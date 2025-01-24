Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after acquiring an additional 399,846 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

