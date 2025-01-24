Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNX opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In other news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

