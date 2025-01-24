Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,210 Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,727,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Performance

CGHM stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.