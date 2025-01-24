Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,258 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,746,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

