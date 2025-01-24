Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NVS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

