Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

