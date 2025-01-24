Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $258.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.