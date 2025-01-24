Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 616 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,094,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,537,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.