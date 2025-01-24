Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOPE opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

