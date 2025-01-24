Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $324.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,528,267 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

