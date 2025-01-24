Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

