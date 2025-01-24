Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,503,000 after purchasing an additional 214,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after acquiring an additional 937,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,160,000 after acquiring an additional 62,367 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,552,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,373,000 after acquiring an additional 199,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,827,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.