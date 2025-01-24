Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $225.42 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.55.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

