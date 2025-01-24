Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties

In other news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. This trade represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DEA opened at $11.52 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 588.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

