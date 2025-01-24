Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ondas were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $27,553.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,621.77. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.40.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

