Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,990 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,065,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 388,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,009,000 after buying an additional 733,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,597,000 after buying an additional 731,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,334,000 after buying an additional 967,129 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

