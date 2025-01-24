Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $67.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.