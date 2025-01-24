Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares in the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,055,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

