Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,546,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,807,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,644,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $275.04 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $219.73 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

