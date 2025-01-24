Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Down 0.1 %

SOLV opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

