Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

