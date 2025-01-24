Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1452 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

