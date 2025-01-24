Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

BBN stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

