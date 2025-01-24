Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of CaliberCos worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CaliberCos Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CWD opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -1.03. CaliberCos Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.