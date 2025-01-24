Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
EMCOR Group stock opened at $531.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $219.07 and a one year high of $545.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.64.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
