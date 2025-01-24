Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dominion Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 144,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

