Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.73.

Shares of RH opened at $435.07 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

