Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $246,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.55 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

