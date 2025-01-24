Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJK opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.