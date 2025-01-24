Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.