Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $296.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.19. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.83.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,598,033.30. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at $24,441,474.60. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,489 shares of company stock valued at $109,624,297. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

