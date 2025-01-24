Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XMMO opened at $132.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

