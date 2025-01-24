Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 315,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after buying an additional 196,565 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.