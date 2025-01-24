Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,026,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 108.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $103.00 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.