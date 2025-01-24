Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,991 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shopify by 73.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $120.72.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

