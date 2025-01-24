Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 805 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 805 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in F5 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in F5 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $272.91 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $273.09. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

