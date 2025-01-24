Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 233,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of FTRI opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

