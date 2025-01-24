Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.