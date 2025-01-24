Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.