Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326,233 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

