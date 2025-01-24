Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,689 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,135,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $176.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.93 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

