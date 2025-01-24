Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,335.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,343.30. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,133.46 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,351.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

