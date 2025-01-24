Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

