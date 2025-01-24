Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ABNB stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
