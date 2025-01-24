Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Edison International has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.