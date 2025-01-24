Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.96. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.