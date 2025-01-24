Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 330,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 53,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

