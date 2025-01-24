Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

