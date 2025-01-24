Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,204. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,007 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $205,356,000 after buying an additional 2,907,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 756,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,555,382 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 579,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

