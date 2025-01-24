Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 2,839 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

